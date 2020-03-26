Georgetown County provides candidate filing update

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Officials with Georgetown County are providing an update on candidate filings for 2020.

Longtime Coroner Kenny Johnson announced he will not seek re-election. Johnson was first elected in 1996. He has also served as President of the South Carolina Coroners Association. Deputy Coroner Chase Ridgeway has filed for the top spot.

Sheriff Carter Weaver, who was elected sheriff in February, is seeking re-election. He was the first candidate to file for office during the filing period, which opened on March 16. Weaver is currently filling the remaining term of Lane Cribb, who died unexpectedly last summer. Birt Adams is also running for Sheriff. He opposed Weaver as a write-in candidate during the last election.

Filing closes on March 30 at noon. Here’s who else has filed for various positions:

• Allison Sippel Peteet has filed for a second term as Treasurer

• Brian D. Shult has filed for re-election as Auditor

• Sen. Stephen Goldfinch has filed for re-election to S.C. Senate District 34

• Leigh Powers Boan has filed for a second term as Probate Judge

• Raymond Newton has filed for re-election to County Council District 5 (elected last year to fill the unexpired term of Austin Beard)

• Lillie Jean Johnson has filed for re-election to County Council District 4

• Alma While filed for re-election as Clerk of Court

• Rep. Lee Hewitt filed for re-election to S.C. House of Representatives District 108

• Ron Charlton filed for re-election to County Council District 2

• Rep. Carl L. Anderson filed for re-election to State House of Representatives District 103

• Leona “Tiger” Miller filed to challenge Everett Carolina for County Council District 3 (Carolina has not yet filed for re-election; Miller held the seat before Carolina was elected in 2016)

• Emily Cegledy filed to challenge Goldfinch for S.C. Senate District 34

• Kelly Spann filed for S.C. Senate District 32, currently held by Ronnie A. Sabb

Anyone wishing to file for office is asked to make an appointment by calling (843) 545-3339.