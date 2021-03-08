Georgetown County Public Services Director wins national award for efforts in achieving equity

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Public Services Director, Ray Funnye, was recognized by the American Medical Association (AMA) for his efforts in achieving equity in the community.

Funnye received the Outstanding Government Service Award for his over three decades of service in Georgetown County.

According to the AMA, Funnye oversees over 100 employees and seven divisions in his capacity as Public Services Director. He also founded The Village Group, which “engages the rural, African-American community of Plantersville, S.C., through literacy, after-school, and summer programs for local youth.”

AMA Board Chair Russ Kridel said that Funnye’s “boundless energy and enthusiasm for serving the public make him a larger-than-life figure in Georgetown County, whose impact can last well into the future.”