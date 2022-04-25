Thunderstorms late tomorrow will bring in cooler weather for the middle of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild with low temperatures in the 60s. It will be warm again tomorrow with temperatures warming into the 80s. A cold front will move through late tomorrow with scattered thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. Cooler weather will move in tomorrow night and last through the rest of the week. Sunshine will be back on Wednesday and it will be cooler with highs in the 70s. The sunny, cooler weather will continue through Friday. Warmer weather will return for the weekend, and higher humidity will bring a few more clouds and a slight chance for showers Saturday and Monday.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with late day thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 70s.