Property on Henrietta Street before demolition as part of phase 1 | Photo courtesy Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) -– An initiative to remove blighted homes and structures from private properties in Georgetown County is entering Phase 2.

The county removed more than a dozen damaged or abandoned structures around the Graves Station area earlier this year. Leaders said the work came in under budget, so the planning department now hopes to remove at least seven more with the remaining funds allocated to the project.

Residents who have abandoned houses or other unsightly buildings on their properties and who would like them removed for free are invited to apply for the project.

“Removal of these structures will increase property values as newer homes are built,” project manager Matthew Millwood said.

To apply, visit the Georgetown County Planning Department at 129 Screven St., Georgetown, or email mmillwood@gtcounty.org.

The county will pay for the removal of the structure and grading of the land afterward; however, other debris such as old cars will need to be removed by the property owner.