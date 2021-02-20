Georgetown county rebuilds network after hacking

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say Georgetown county continues to rebuild its computer network after what it called a sophisticated hacking attempt.

Georgetown County officials say hackers sent an email on Jan. 22 that allowed them to take over the county’s computers.

They demanded a ransom to return the system to the county’s control. But officials say the county did not pay the ransom and has been working for the past month to restore email and the network and clean infected computers.

The county says the cybersecurity experts it hired say there is no indication that tax, employment or other private information was obtained by the hackers.