Georgetown County residents concerned about dog running around with head stuck in bin

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County residents are concerned about a dog running around the area with its head stuck in a bin.

A concerned resident reached out to News13 about the dog which she says has been running around for a week. The resident said posts about the dog have been made in various pet and animal groups in the area.

News13 reached out to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office for more information. No information was provided, but deputies did say anyone who has seen the dog is asked to call 843-546-5102 to help locate it.

News13 is working to learn more. Count on us for updates.