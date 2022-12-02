The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Five students were taken to the hospital to be evaluated Friday morning after a Georgetown County School District bus on a field trip was hit from behind by another vehicle, authorities said.

The bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle were both taken to an area hospital but their conditions are not known.

The school district said there were 23 students and four staff members from Sampit Elementary School on the bus when it was rear-ended while it was on railroad tracks on Highway 521 near Reddick Road.

“Five students were transported to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital for evaluation,” officials said. “The four staff members and the remaining students were transported back to SES.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.