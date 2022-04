GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County School District canceled after-school activities Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather.

The district said South Carolina bus safety regulations limit the use of school buses in winds excess of 30 mph.

The Academic Scholars Recognition Ceremony and student recognitions at the board meeting have been postponed until May 3. The rest of the board meeting will continue as scheduled at the J B Beck Administration Building.