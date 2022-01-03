Georgetown County School District’s board chairman resigns

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The chairman of the Georgetown County School District Board of Trustees resigned Monday after 27 years of service.

According to a statement released by the district, Chairman Jim Dumm cited “personal and family health considerations” as the reasons for his immediate resignation.

The district will hold a special election to fill Dumm’s spot as an at-large member of the board until the general election in November.

Dr. Arthur Lance, who currently serves as vice-chairman of the board, will serve as interim chair until November.