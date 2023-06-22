MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will have a community listening session Monday in Murrells Inlet, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver.

The public is invited to the meeting, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary at the Belin Methodist located at 4182 Highway 17 Business.

“The evening will be a chance for the Sheriff and GCSO staff to get feedback and insight from members of the community on issues such as the recent Bike Weeks, the Marshwalk, tourism, and your concerns,” Weaver said in a Facebook post.

All state and local elected officials for Murrells Inlet and the South Waccamaw Drive community have been invited to attend.