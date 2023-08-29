GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a Bloodhound Diesel, a semi-retired bloodhound who served the department from 2010 to 2023.

Bloodhound Diesel died Monday night, according to the department. He was trained in tracking fugitives, and lost persons. The department said he “had one of the best noses in the business.”

The department said Bloodhound Diesel was the “proud father of two current bloodhounds, Lily and Lucy.”