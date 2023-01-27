GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired Thursday night into three occupied houses and one that was unoccupied, according to a news release.

Deputies were called to Meadow Street off Highmarket shortly after 8 p.m. after dozens of shots were fired at houses in the 100 block, the release said. No injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are looking for a dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla with a rear spoiler, that was seen speeding away toward Mercer Avenue.

The incidents happened on the same street where Ty’Quez De’Metrius Walker, 19, was shot to death late Tuesday night, but authorities have not said whether the two incidents are connected.

Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, 30, of Pawleys Island, has been charged with murder in Tuesday night’s shooting, which happened while he was out of jail on bond after being accused of killing a man and a woman in May 2021.

No additional information about Thursday night’s shooting was immediately available. Anyone with information is being asked to call 843-546-5102.