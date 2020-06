GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW)– Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Malick Davis, 21, a suspect in an armed robbery that took place April 9, 2020, on Old Pee Dee Road.

The victim said Davis and a second suspect threatened him with firearms and stole his money, cell phone, jewelry, shirt and shoes, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about Davis should call Investigator Lee Wilson at (843) 436-6039.