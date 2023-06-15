GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A Georgetown High School teacher’s education certificate has been suspended for a year because he allowed students to race all-terrain vehicles on school property.

Harris Smith’s certificate was suspended Tuesday by the South Carolina Board of Education. According to the board, Smith taught auto-technology at the school when the incident took place in May 2021.

Smith was placed on administrative leave on May 19, 2021, after allegations that he allowed students to race ATVs in the school’s horseshoe parking lot, according to the board.

“When questioned, Mr. Smith admitted he allowed the students to race and participated himself,” the suspension order reads. “He stated the racing was a reward for the students working on his personal ATVs.”

Officials said Smith was reprimanded by the district for “lack of judgment and failing to properly supervise students in his class” prior to the incident.

The board voted to suspend Smith’s license for one year starting on June 13.