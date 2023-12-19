GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Treasurer’s Office has been temporarily moved to the county council chambers after the historic courthouse was damaged by flooding over the weekend.

A nor’easter dumped heavy rain and caused significant flooding as it swept along the South Carolina coast on Sunday. Offices on the backside of the courthouse, including the treasurer’s office, and building and stormwater departments suffered flooding damage.

“Customers for the Treasurer’s Office were already lined up in the hallway outside Council Chambers at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning as computers and printers were still being set up in chambers,” county officials said.

Treasurer Miriam Mace said the office will be fully operational in its new temporary location but there will only be three phones available in the council chambers. As a result, she said taxpayers might have trouble getting through via phone.

The county is recommending that customers use email for communication while repairs are being made. The email for the treasurer’s office is taxinfo@gtcounty.org. Tax payments can also be made online at https://georgetowncountysctax.com/#/.

“​Operations for the Building and Stormwater departments have not changed since yesterday. The Stormwater Department continues to work out of the Georgetown Airport and the County Emergency Operations Center,” officials said.

County leaders said the Building Department temporarily relocated to the conference room across from the Planning Department at the courthouse and is open for limited operations.

Building inspections will not be performed on Tuesday while staff members assist with damage assessment efforts following the storm.

It is unclear how long it will take to repair the damaged offices and move the departments back to their normal locations.