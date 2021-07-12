Georgetown County to host first-ever job fair in July, connects potential employees to large companies

Bonnie Altwerger sits for a job interview with Jessica Cortes as she looks for part time work at Carter’s Children’s Wear during a job fair in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Economic Development will host a job fair on July 22 to help local industries connect with potential employers face-to-face at Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC).Inline Ad Opportunity

The event will be from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the Georgetown campus’ Advanced Manufacturing Center, hosted with HGTC, SC Works Waccamaw, and the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments.

Job seekers will be able to converse with recruiters from large and successful companies including AgruAmerica, International Paper, Interfor and SafeRack. Government employers including the Georgetown County Sheriff Office, and more employers that will be added up until the event.

“In this post-COVID boom, our industries – like most area businesses – are growing, and are looking for good people to join their teams. We heard over and over again some of our existing industries talk about their need for additional help,” says Brian Tucker, Georgetown County’s Director of Economic Development. “Our industries generally offer solid, livable wages and we decided it was time to create an opportunity for our residents to engage with those existing industries and see what they have to offer.”

Job seekers are not required to register for the event.

For any employers interested in participating in the job fair are asked to contact Maya Morant, Marketing Director for Georgetown County Economic Development at (843) 545-3161, or mmorant@gtcounty.org .