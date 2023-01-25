GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened shortly after midnight at a home on Meadow Street, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Several people told investigators that they heard gunshots and saw “an unidentified group of people” running away after the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

No information about the man’s injuries was immediately available, and the sheriff’s office has not released any other details about the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.

Count on News13 for updates.