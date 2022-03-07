PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County authorities are investigating after someone fired gunshots into a residence at the True Blue condominiums in Pawleys Island.

There were people inside at the time of Monday evening’s shooting, but no one was hurt, the sheriff’s office said in an email news release.

The sheriff’s office said investigators remained at the scene Monday night but that the shooting appears to have been an “isolated incident.”

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.

