Georgetown deputies remind public to throw gloves away properly

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – As some wear gloves in an effort to stay healthy, law enforcement in Georgetown County has a reminder.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Friday night to remind people to properly throw away rubber and nylon gloves.
GCSO said in its post “not only is depositing these items anywhere besides a proper receptacle unsightly and unhealthy, it is also illegal under South Carolina Litter Laws.”
