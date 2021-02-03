Georgetown High School basketball team in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown High School basketball team is in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure, the district said Wednesday.

A player tested positive after a recent game, the district said. The district didn’t say which game.

Wednesday night’s game against Waccamaw has been postponed. A meeting will be held Thursday to make a decision on upcoming games, according to the district.

The girl’s varsity game will take place as scheduled, the district said.

Read the full statement from the district:

A positive COVID test of a member of Georgetown High’s boys varsity basketball program — who participated in a recent game — has resulted in the team and coaching staff being placed in quarantine. Due to that, tonight’s Georgetown High boys varsity basketball game at Waccamaw has been postponed. A decision on upcoming games, including potential region tournament contests, will be made after a region meeting scheduled for Thursday, February 4.

The opposing team’s administration and the SCHSL officials who worked the game have been notified. Also, DHEC has been notified and protocols have been followed.

Tonight’s Georgetown High at Waccamaw girls varsity basketball game will be played as scheduled.