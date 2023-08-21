GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A student has been arrested after allegedly throwing a chair at a group of people during lunch at Georgetown High School, police said on Facebook.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree assault and battery, according to police. The incident happened at about 11:45 a.m. in the cafeteria.

The school resource officer was on scene and requested additional officers, police said. Once officers arrived, the situation was quickly contained.

Police said the school resumed its normal schedule after the lunch period and the incident is under investigation.