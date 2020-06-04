Georgetown law enforcement joins march for peace and justice

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County Sheriff and Georgetown County Police Chief joined in a march for peace and justice on Thursday, June 4.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, Georgetown County Police Chief Kelvin Waites and other law enforcement officers joined participants in the march from Georgetown County Sheriff’s office to the City Police Station, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Participants called for a dialogue about race and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The march was organized by Carol McCants, whose son was a victim of gun violence 17 years ago.

Another march is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Winyah Auditorium, Highmarket Street, Georgetown.