GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown man was arrested Saturday on armed robbery and other charges after a pursuit in which authorities said he fired a gun several times into the air and threatened to shoot himself.

Javontay Savon Rogers, 28, allegedly robbed two people on Friday after they came to McDonald Road to give him a ride, Sheriff Carter Weaver said.

He was arrested on Saturday after deputies saw him walking on Highmarket Street and chased him behind the Georgetown County Fire Station, Weaver said. During the pursuit, he fell while trying to jump over a cable and a gun went off.

After being cornered by two deputies, Weaver said Rogers fired a .22 caliber revolver into the air several times and pointed it at his head, threatening to shoot himself. He eventually surrendered and was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital for evaluation and then the Georgetown County Detention Center.

After the alleged robbery, Weaver said deputies obtained warrants charging Rogers with armed robbery; assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Rogers was out of jail on bond at the time of the incident, according to online records at the Georgetown County Detention Center. Records show he was booked into the jail on April 4 and released on May 6 after posting a $30,000 bond after being charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.