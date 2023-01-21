GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A 58-year-old Georgetown man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to sexual conduct and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Bobby Joe McConnell entered the guilty plea as part of a negotiated deal, according to Elizabeth Smith, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

“McConnell was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the sexual conduct charge and five years in prison for the abuse of a vulnerable adult, both sentences are the maximum penalty for each charge,” the solicitor’s office said.

The sentences will run concurrently.

McConnell is listed on the sex offender registry and must not have contact with the victim or the victim’s family.