GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting in Georgetown.

Officers with the Georgetown Police Department were dispatched to Rainey Drive and Campbell Court in the Georgetown Housing Authority just before 5:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Once there, law enforcement said they found a victim in his car, unconscious, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Brian Justin Canty.

“Officers and investigators are processing the crime scene, canvassing the area and following up on leads,” officials said. “This is an on-going investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.