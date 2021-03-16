Georgetown PD investigating cases that involved counterfeit $50 bills

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several cases involving counterfeit money.

The Georgetown Police Department is now urging the public and retail establishments to lookout for counterfeit $50 bills.

They say businesses should use a money marker counterfeit bill detector pen if they suspect an issue.

“If you come in contact with any counterfeit money please call the Georgetown Police Department and file a report,” the department said.

Police say if anyone has any information about the origin of the counterfeit $50r bills they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.