GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a Thursday evening shooting that left one person injured.

According to police, officers received a call at 8:30 p.m. about a shooting near the intersection of Henry and Hawkins Streets.

Shortly after, police received information about a man that showed up at Georgetown Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said that they are interviewing the victim and canvassing the scene as they work to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-545-4300.