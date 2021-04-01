Georgetown pharmacy to pay $24K for recordkeeping requirement failure

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart on Thursday announced that a Georgetown Pharmacy is will pay $24,500 to resolve claims of a recordkeeping requirement failure.

The Medicine Shoppe of Georgetown was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Assistant U.S. Attorney Beth Warren for failure to abide by recordkeeping requirements of the Controlled Substances Act.

The pharmacy will also be subject to a two year period of heightened reporting requirements.

DeHart explained that “pharmacies have a duty to ensure legally compliant tracking and dispersing of controlled substances. Adhering to proper recordkeeping and prescription review is essential to helping fight the opioid epidemic.”

To clarify, the pharmacy did not admit wrongdoing or liability, and “the claims resolved by this settlement are allegations only.”