GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — On Friday, officers were dispatched to Georgetown Memorial Hospital in reference to a man with a gunshot wound, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Police said officers were searching the area of Dusenberry Street for evidence and canvassing for witnesses.

The man’s wound is non-life-threatening and he is being treated at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the GPD at 843-545-4300, 911 or the Tip Line at 843-545-4400.