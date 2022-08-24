GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown police are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday in a parking lot of a Dollar Tree, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Police were called to the parking lot of Dollar Tree and Roses on North Frasier Street after shots were fired, the department said. Both people involved were gone by the time police arrived.

One man left on foot and another man left in a white Dodge Journey, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, 911, or 843-545-4400.

No other information was immediately available. The department said it would release more information when it’s available.