Georgetown Police investigating after man was stabbed multiple times on North Hazzard Street

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday on North Hazzard Street.

Police say the victim, identified as 48-year-old Calife Hough, had been stabbed multiple times.

They say Hough walked into the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to get assistance for his wounds. He was initially taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Grand Strand Hospital.

Investigators are still on the scene and collecting evidence. They say the neighborhood is being canvassed for potential witnesses.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.