GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown authorities are investigating an apparent armed robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon in a Walmart parking lot.

Georgetown police Major Nelson E. Brown said officers were called just before 1 p.m. to the Walmart on N. Fraser Street. They met with a victim who said two men got into his vehicle and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money.

Brown said the suspects were armed with a handgun and told the victim to drive off.

“At some point, the suspects exited the victim’s vehicle and fled the area in a white sedan,” Brown said.

Investigators are processing the crime scene and have been looking for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-545-4300.