GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown police are looking for a 17-year-old suspect after another teenager was shot in the leg Wednesday night, authorities said.

It happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Highmarket Street, according to police. The 17-year-old boy was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. Police did not release any information about his condition.

Police also have not released any information about the suspect or details about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 843-545-4300, 911 or 843-545-4400.

