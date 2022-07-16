GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Marathon gas station Saturday morning.

Police said the man was armed with a knife when he went into the business on Exchange Street just after 8 a.m. He ran away with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

The man was wearing a light-colored, long-sleeve t-shirt, a baseball cap and blue jeans, according to surveillance images obtained by police. He is believed to be about 5-feet-9 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the police department at 843-545-4300 or 843-545-4400.