GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said it would hold a press conference on Monday “in regards to recent law enforcement activity.”

A press release making the announcement didn’t give any further explanation.

Sources confirmed to WCBD on Thursday the discovery of remains in a wooded area along Old Town Avenue in Harmony Township. A News13 crew saw sheriff’s office vehicles, a truck pulling a flatbed and a sewer cleaning vehicle.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, coroner’s office, the FBI and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division refused to confirm the discovery of remains or release any information.

Deputies also recently arrested Raymond Moody, who was named a person of interest in the 2009 disappearance of 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel during a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach. Investigators have said she’s dead, but her body has never been found.

Moody was booked on an obstruction of justice charge on May 4. The sheriff’s office violated South Carolina’s public records law by refusing to provide the incident report for Moody’s arrest. It also refused to explain the arrest.

A SLED background check obtained by News13 on Thursday revealed Moody’s charge was for an offense on April 25, 2009 — the date Drexel disappeared.

Moody, first named as a person of interest in 2012, was never charged in connection with the case, according to previous reporting. It’s unclear whether Moody is still considered a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance.

Monday’s press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. News13 will cover the press conference on TV and online.