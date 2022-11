GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Veterans Day parade scheduled for Friday in Georgetown has been canceled because of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

The parade was set to begin at East Bay Park, but the threat of gusty winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding prompted organizers to cancel the event.

“Due to the approaching storm to our area, this year’s Veterans Day Parade has been canceled,” organizers said. “We will try again in 2023.”