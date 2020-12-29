Good clearing continues through midweek

After a magnificent Monday, low temps will be dropping back again tonight into a wide range of 30s. Skies stay clear with the passing of a cold front into tomorrow, where highs work up to the mid 50s. A slight bump in high temps is on tap for Wednesday, with partly sunny skies, but be on the lookout for New Year’s Eve. Right before we ring in the new year, you can expect scattered showers to track their way in. This will lead to a damper start to 2021.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, with lows ranging from the low to upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Sunny & Cool, with highs in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Partial clearing. Low temps from around 50, to the mid 50s.