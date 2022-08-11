PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A “good Samaritan” called for help Thursday after after a boat capsized about nine miles offshore of Pawleys Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A small boat with one person on board capsized eight nautical miles offshore, according to the Coast Guard. Eight nautical miles equals about 9.2 miles.

A “good Samaritan” saw the boat capsize and saw the man go into the water and called Sector Charleston for help, according to the Coast Guard. Coast Guard Station Georgetown responded with assistance from Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire and Midway Fire Rescue.

The man was found and is being taken back to Station Georgetown, according to the Coast Guard. No injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard said more information would be released at a later time.