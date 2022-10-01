GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Georgetown Saturday to hold a news conference with state and local officials.

McMaster will discuss the impacts of Hurricane Ian, according to the governor’s office.

The news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Beck Recreation Center on West Church Street, according to the governor’s office.

McMaster is also scheduled to hold a briefing at 12:30 p.m. from West Columbia.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.