GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will visit Georgetown Saturday to hold a news conference with state and local officials.
McMaster will discuss the impacts of Hurricane Ian, according to the governor’s office.
The news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Beck Recreation Center on West Church Street, according to the governor’s office.
McMaster is also scheduled to hold a briefing at 12:30 p.m. from West Columbia.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.