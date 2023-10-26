COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand mother and son are splitting a $300,000 lottery win, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

It was the son who picked out the winning Multiplier Surge ticket at a Walmart gas station on Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet, the lottery said. He scratched it, too.

“He’s really lucky,” the mom told lottery officials. “I was shocked and happy when he showed me the ticket.”

The son is still deciding how to spend his share, but his mom knows exactly what she wants.

“I’m buying a car,” she said.

The ticket was the last $300,000 top prize in the Multiplier Surge game, which had odds of 1 in 900,000.

The Walmart store received a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket, lottery officials said.