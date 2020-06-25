Heat and humidity build as rain chances lower

Our weather will be drying out and heating up just in time for the weekend. An isolated shower will be possible this evening, then it will dry out later tonight. The stalled front to our west that has helped generate showers and thunderstorms the past few days is dissipating, and will be gone by tomorrow. Without this front around, rain chances will be lower. High pressure will build in for the weekend, limiting rain chances and bringing more sunshine. This is also going to heat us up. Some spots will warm into the low 90s tomorrow, then high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s on Saturday. This warm and dry weather will continue Sunday. High pressure will move away Monday, and a cold front will approach next week. This will bring back rain chances and drop our temperatures back into the 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.