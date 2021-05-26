Heat continues through Friday

The hot, humid weather will continue through the end of the week. High pressure will control our weather through Friday. This will bring clear skies tonight, and plenty of sunshine tomorrow. Temperatures will be back into the 90s tomorrow and Friday. A few clouds will move in late in the day on Friday ahead of the next cold front. That front will move through on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms and cooler weather. The chance for showers will continue Sunday, and it will be much cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. This cooler weather will continue to start next week. There is a small chance that the rain chance will linger into early next week, but it is more likely that we will dry out.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 67 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.