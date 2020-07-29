Heat, humidity and scattered storms for Thursday

The heat and humidity will continue with slightly better storm chances.

The high will shift south of the area by late week as a weak front approaches from the north west.

This break down in the high and a stationary front close to the Carolinas will allow for better rain chances tomorrow. This will also bring slightly cooler temperatures.

The front will push back to the north into the start of the weekend, lowering our rain chances and allowing us to heat back up.

Tonight, partly cloudy and humid. Lows 74-76 inland, 78 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and humid with scat’d afternoon storms. Highs 90-92 inland, 87-88 beaches.