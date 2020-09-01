Heat index values back over 100

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) -- The community gathered Monday night to remember the lives of a man and his step-daughter, who were both shot and killed last week after a crash.

More than 100 loved ones gathered just a few feet from where Nick Wall and Laura Anderson were shot and killed. Balloons were released, candles were lit, and kind words were spoken, to remember the dad and step-daughter who were taken too soon.