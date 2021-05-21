Heating up for the weekend

Sunny, warm weather will continue through the weekend. A strong ridge of high pressure will stay put over the Carolinas through the weekend and for much of next week. This will keep it sunny, and heat it up for next week. Tonight will be mainly clear and mild. Sunny again tomorrow with high temperatures in the low 80s at the beach and upper 80s inland. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with some inland areas in the mid 90s. The humidity will increase over the weekend, and night time temperatures will be warmer than we have had recently. The sunny, hot weather will continue next week. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s inland, and upper 80s along the coast through mid week. The area of high pressure may weaken a bit toward the end of next week. That will bring slightly cooler weather and a small chance for rain.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 56 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and warm. Highs 88 inland, 82 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and hot. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.