Hot weather will be moving in for the end of the week. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week. Tonight will be clear and calm with low temperatures in the 60s. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow, and warmer than it was today. Some spots will hit 90 tomorrow. The hottest weather will arrive Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the 90s. Temperatures will be near record highs with mid 90s away from the coast. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm Thursday, but it will stay dry on Friday. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will go up over the weekend ahead of a cold front. It will be warm and humid this weekend, but with more clouds and a few thunderstorms, not as hot as Thursday and Friday. The cold front will move through Sunday night and stall in the area early next week. It will be a little cooler Monday and Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 58 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.