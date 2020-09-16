Heavy rain and the potential for severe storms Thursday

The remnants of Hurricane Sally will bring heavy rain and the potential for tornadoes late tomorrow and tomorrow night. A warm front will push through the Carolinas tonight, keeping it cloudy with showers, and bringing back the warm, muggy weather. A weakening tropical system will move through late tomorrow with rain and thunderstorms. 2-4 inches of rain is possible with some spots west of I-95 seeing as much as 5 inches of rain. There will also be a chance for isolated tornadoes as the leftover spin from the system moves over the Carolinas. This storm system will move away Friday with clearing, but also a few leftover showers. A strong cold front will move through Friday night, and temperatures will drop for the weekend. High temperatures this weekend will be in the low to mid 70s, with night time lows in the 50s and 60s. We should clear out over the weekend, and stay sunny and comfortable into next week.

Tonight, cloudy, warm and muggy with showers. Lows 69 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible and there is a chance for severe storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday, clearing with lingering showers. Highs near 80.