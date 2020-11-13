Heavy rain moving away

Rain is coming to an end tonight, and drier, cooler weather is moving in. The cold front that moved through the area this afternoon will continue to push offshore overnight, taking the rain with it. Tropical Storm Eta will pass by quietly offshore tonight. As these systems move away tomorrow, drier air will move in, and we will see sunshine. Humidity will be much lower tomorrow, and it will be a little cooler. The cooler, drier weather will continue into the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with temperatures near normal in the upper 60s. We will warm up a bit Sunday ahead of another cold front. There will be a slight chance for a shower Sunday, then cooler weather will return for next week. Temperatures will be below normal for much of next week. By the middle of the week, night time low temperatures will drop into the 30s away from the coast.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain coming to an end. Lows 56 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s.