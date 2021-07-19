Heavy rain possible again Tuesday

The wet weather we saw today will be back again tomorrow. A weak cold front pushed into the Carolinas today and will linger in the area tomorrow. This will keep the high chance for showers and thunderstorms going tonight and tomorrow. There will be the potential for heavy rain. Most spots will see 1-2 inches of rain, but a few areas will see more that can lead to minor flooding. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight and tomorrow, and that will keep high temperatures in the 80s tomorrow. The front will dissipate by Wednesday, and we will see some more sunshine. This will warm us into the 80s to near 90. There will still be scattered thunderstorms Wednesday, but not as much rain as the beginning of the week. Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend with hit or miss thunderstorms each afternoon.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.