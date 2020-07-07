Heavy rain possible Wednesday

The cloudy, wet weather will continue through mid week. A slow moving storm system will continue to push across the Southeast, bringing the potential for heavy rain. Tonight will be cloudy with on and off showers. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible tomorrow with 1-3 inches of rain possible. This storm system will push offshore Thursday. When it moves offshore, there is potential for tropical development. If this happens, it will occur as the system is moving away from our part of the Carolinas, and will not have an impact here. Some sunshine will return for the end of the week, and that will warm us into the mid 80s and low 90s. We will still see scattered thunderstorms through the weekend. Our unsettled weather with higher than normal chances for rain looks to continue next week.

Tonight, cloudy, warm and muggy with showers. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.